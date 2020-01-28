PN Reform Is Far Bigger Than A Mere Name Change, Louis Galea Insists After Revealing Some Key Reforms For Party

Louis Galea has come out in staunch defence of his proposed reforms for the Nationalist Party after a proposed name was criticised for being a superficial amendment to a party desperate for change.

“It is obvious that the much needed PN reform has to go far beyond a mere name modification,” Galea said in a statement.

In a long statement, Galea unveiled some key reforms he had already submitted to the party, including a more effective Parliamentary Group, urgent reforms in the party’s political and institutional framework, an update of the party’s Mission Statement, and a transition to a team-based effective democratic structure.

After being entrusted by PN Leader Adrian Delia to head the reform process last year, Galea insisted that each proposal was drafted after substantial discussions with all local councils, MPs, party branches, party officials, and the public.

“The reform and renewal of the PN are urgent and in the best interests of the party and more so of the country,” he said.

In fact, Galea revealed that all PN MPs were invited to discuss the proposals over three separate sessions during the second week of January. He will now take the discussion to the Executive Committee, Councillor Assemblies, and the General Council.

