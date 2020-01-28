د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

PN Reform Is Far Bigger Than A Mere Name Change, Louis Galea Insists After Revealing Some Key Reforms For Party

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Louis Galea has come out in staunch defence of his proposed reforms for the Nationalist Party after a proposed name was criticised for being a superficial amendment to a party desperate for change.

“It is obvious that the much needed PN reform has to go far beyond a mere name modification,” Galea said in a statement.

In a long statement, Galea unveiled some key reforms he had already submitted to the party, including a more effective Parliamentary Group, urgent reforms in the party’s political and institutional framework, an update of the party’s Mission Statement, and a transition to a team-based effective democratic structure.

After being entrusted by PN Leader Adrian Delia to head the reform process last year, Galea insisted that each proposal was drafted after substantial discussions with all local councils, MPs, party branches, party officials, and the public.

“The reform and renewal of the PN are urgent and in the best interests of the party and more so of the country,” he said.

In fact, Galea revealed that all PN MPs were invited to discuss the proposals over three separate sessions during the second week of January. He will now take the discussion to the Executive Committee, Councillor Assemblies, and the General Council.

Do you think the PN should rebrand?

READ NEXT: Maltese Abortion Activists 'Hugely Disappointed' President George Vella Is Addressing Pro-Life Rally

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK