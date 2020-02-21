PN Reform Chief Louis Galea Is Proposing A Change In How Party Elects In Leader

Under Simon Busuttil’s leadership, the PN extended the leadership vote to its entire membership, a system which was first used in 2017 and which resulted in the election of Adrian Delia. The Labour Party followed suit shortly afterwards and this led to the election last January of Prime Minister Robert Abela.

In a letter to PN councillors and sectional committee members, Galea included such a change among ten key structural reforms he is proposing to help renew and revitalise the party. While the letter itself doesn’t explain what change Galea is proposing exactly, it has been reported that he has internally suggested restricting the vote to members ( tesserati ) who have a politically active role in the party.

Louis Galea, the former minister entrusted by Adrian Delia to spearhead an internal reform process, has officially proposed that the party changes the way it elects its leader and deputy leaders .

Galea will flesh out these proposals during a set of meetings he has scheduled for party councillors and committee members over the next two weeks. The PN General Council will then convene at the end of March to take a vote on the proposed reform.

In his letter, Galea said that, while the PN’s statute should be updated, it must undergo a much deeper reform.

“I don’t know a single person who is truly interested in Malta’s future and who isn’t certain that the PN urgently needs to reform and renew itself in every aspect,” he said. “This isn’t the time to discuss why we are in this state, why the party is weak and why we still lack public trust despite the recent political earthquake that erupted in the camp of our adversaries a few weeks ago.”

“The cry among supporters, PN members and the public is that we need to renew ourselves and show that we have renewed ourselves.”

“One can have the best statute in the world but no reform is possible without a soul, vision, values or ideals that respond to and guide the needs and aspirations of people, without politicians who have a genuine sense of vocation and generosity to the public, without politicians who are able to put their own personal interests aside for the sake of the collective interest, with all the diversity that implies, and without the will for dialogue built on truth, peace and friendship.”