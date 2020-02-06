PN President Calls For Party To Respond To ‘Deafening Calls’ And Shoulder Responsibility

PN Executive President Alex Perici Calascione, a former leadership candidate, has called on his party – from the leader downwards – to do their duty and shoulder responsibility.

“Nobody, from the leader downwards, is bigger than the party, myself included,” he wrote, saying that PN was no longer the political force that took the country to independence and EU membership.

“I was always measured in my words in all circumstances because I believe the party’s issues should be discussed and solved internally. But I believe we have a strong responsibility to respond to the deafening calls of so many people in this moment.”

He said the party was at a crossroads and everybody, from the leader to all officials of the executive, administration and parliamentary group should go beyond their own reality and shoulder their duties.

“That we give in should not be the answer. That we dig our heads in the sand should also not be the answer. We need a collective effort, courageous decisions and strong determination, today before tomorrow,” he said, calling for everyone to prioritise the country’s interest before any personal or partisan interests.

His comments come as leader Adrian Delia faces mounting pressure to resign. PN’s deputy leader Robert Arrigo submitted his resignation this morning, saying: “The parliamentary group isn’t functioning. Nothing is functioning.”