د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

PN Nominate Superintendent Of Public Health Charmaine Gauci For The Ġieh Ir-Republika

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

The Nationalist Party will nominate the Superintendent of Health Charmaine Gauci for the Ġieħ ir-Repubblika for her work in the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was announced by party leader Adrian Delia, who said the nomination will also be made in the name of all the front liners working in Malta’s health sector during the virus crisis.

The Xirka Ġieħ ir-Repubblika is a society of honour that offers membership to those who have demonstrated exceptional merit in the service of Malta or of humanity.

Delia also called for all medical front liners in Malta to receive a bonus salary for their efforts in the pandemic and accused the government of excluding them from yesterday’s economic stimulus package.

Do you agree with their nomination?

READ NEXT: Construction Workers In Sliema Are On Hunger Strike After Not Being Paid For Five Months

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK