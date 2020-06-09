PN Nominate Superintendent Of Public Health Charmaine Gauci For The Ġieh Ir-Republika

The Nationalist Party will nominate the Superintendent of Health Charmaine Gauci for the Ġieħ ir-Repubblika for her work in the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was announced by party leader Adrian Delia, who said the nomination will also be made in the name of all the front liners working in Malta’s health sector during the virus crisis.

The Xirka Ġieħ ir-Repubblika is a society of honour that offers membership to those who have demonstrated exceptional merit in the service of Malta or of humanity.

Delia also called for all medical front liners in Malta to receive a bonus salary for their efforts in the pandemic and accused the government of excluding them from yesterday’s economic stimulus package.

