PN MP’s Law Firm ‘Insensitively’ Engaged Yorgen Fenech’s Young New Lawyer, Justice Minister Says

The minister then clarified with Lovin Malta that he was indeed referring to Guido de Marco & Associates, which is run by Nationalist MP Mario de Marco and his sister Gianella de Marco.

“The decision was imprudent and insensitive, both from the side of the lawyer [Charles Mercieca] and of the legal firm who engaged him,” Zammit Lewis said on Lovin Malta’s talk show #CovidCalls.

Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis has warned the legal firm Guido de Marco & Associates was “insensitive” in engaging a young lawyer from the Attorney General’s office as part of its defence for murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

Gianella de Marco’s son Gianluca Caruana Curran, along with Marion Camilleri from Franco Debono & Associates, form the defence team of Yorgen Fenech, who was last November charged with conspiring to assassinate journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Earlier this week, Charles Mercieca, who only recently graduated from law school, left his job at the Attorney General’s office and started working working on Fenech’s defence.

Caruana Galizia’s family has urged the Office of the Attorney General to conduct an urgent internal investigation, warning that the timing of Mercieca’s transition to criminal defence lawyer points to prior collusion between Mr Fenech’s defence team and a serving criminal prosecutor.

On #CovidCalls, shadow justice minister Jason Azzopardi, who is also the lawyer of the Caruana Galizia family, described Mercieca’s transition as “scandalous”.

“He left his job at the Attorney General’s Office at 5:15pm one day and represented Fenech in a constitutional case at 9am the following morning, and this despite it being such a sensitive case and [Mercieca] not having worked on any constitutional cases in his two years as a lawyer.”

“You can’t tell me that contact between the accused and the lawyer didn’t take place while the lawyer was still working at the AG’s office.”

Zammit Lewis said that the case bothered him so much that he suffered two sleepless nights and also spoke to Attorney General Peter Grech to find out whether anything can be done with regards this situation.

Cover photo: From left going clockwise: Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis, PN MP Mario de Marco, murder suspect Yorgen Fenech, lawyer Charles Mercieca

