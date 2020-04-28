PN MP Who Proposed €50 Bars And Restaurants Initiative Denies Conflict Of Interest Allegations

A Labour Party presenter and several other sources have flagged a potential conflict of interest in the PN’s proposal to dish out a €50 voucher to people to spend on restaurants and bars once they reopen.

MP Dr Hermann Schiavone, the PN spokesperson for the Catering Sector who announced the plan, was involved in the catering business himself and has family members still working in the industry.

“Dr.Schiavone is a restauranteur and this proposal suits his sector. Another embarrassing stunt from the PN… Need I say more,” Karl Stagno Navarra wrote.

However, Schiavone rubbished the claims, insisting that he had been out of the business for the past few years.

He still owns his restaurant’s former premises, which are now rented out to Costa Coffee.

Harbour Lights, a restaurant on the Marsaxlokk promenade, belongs to his brother.

“I am the shadow Minister for the Catering Business and my proposal is one which fits perfectly in my portfolio,” he said, rubbishing the claim.

“Should I ever return to the catering business the first thing I’ll do is ask my leader to assign my portfolio to another MP. I’m totally against shadowing an industry one operates in,” he continued.

Schiavone’s proposal would see every citizen over the age of 16 receive the voucher and would have a short expiry date of two months, to encourage immediate spending to protect the industry.

The catering industry is one of the worst affected by COVID-19, with most establishments forced to close their doors, save for those that offer takeaway services. This initiative would cost the state €17 million, of which €3 million would be made in VAT.

However, it received a lukewarm reaction from the public, with many feeling that the measure would be superfluous during the current crisis and that the money would be spent better elsewhere.