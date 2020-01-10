د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

PN Leader Adrian Delia Meeting MPs Ahead Of Shadow Cabinet Reshuffle

Author profile image

By

1
Article Featured Image

PN leader Adrian Delia is planning to reshuffle his Shadow Cabinet once a new Prime Minister reveals his team of ministers, Lovin Malta is informed.

Labour Party members will elect their new leader tomorrow and the chosen candidate between Chris Fearne and Robert Abela is expected to announce a new Cabinet early next week.

Meanwhile, Delia has begun meeting his MPs and asking them to express interest in their portfolios of choice.

Some MPs have welcomed Delia’s approach to consult with MPs rather than impose his ideas. Others have told Lovin Malta they felt uncomfortable asking for the portfolios of their colleagues and they expected Delia to offer his own vision.

Delia, who was elected in 2017, has had a tough two years especially in terms of support from his own parliamentary group. He has also failed to make inroads with the electorate but has so far resisted calls to step down.

A recent survey by Lovin Malta found that two thirds of Maltese people believe there is no Opposition in the country, with 66% of respondents saying they were “not convinced at all” that the Nationalist Party offered a solid opposition to the Labour Party.

The survey found that 63.6% of the public felt they were not convinced at all by his credibility as an aspiring Prime Minister and 60% said they believed Delia should not remain the party’s leader.

Despite surviving a confidence vote following an abysmal performance with the MEP and local council elections, it seems that Delia’s overwhelming lack of popularity is being reflected in the survey.

READ NEXT: 19 Maltese Trekkers Conquer Mount Kilimanjaro And Raise Over €100,000 For Charity Doing So

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK