PN Leader Adrian Delia Is Sleeping On The Couch At Party HQ

Leader of the Nationalist Party Adrian Delia is reportedly sleeping on a sofa bed in his office at PN’s headquarters in Pietà. He says the decision was made to protect his vulnerable parents aged 82 and 84 in the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Given the exceptional circumstances and my post, which hardly enables me to stop my incessant work to give my utmost to the party and my country during the COVID-19 period, I opted to stay back from any comfort for myself and do with the least possible in order to concentrate on my duties,” the Opposition leader told the Times of Malta.

He said he was humbled to experience what so many are going through in these difficult times.

According to Times of Malta, two sources within the party confirmed that his partner is also known to sleep in the building, but the unconventional move has raised questions about his finances. Another source warned Delia’s sleeping arrangements at Dar Ċentrali should not carry on long-term.

Delia’s latest financial reports find he owes more than €600,000 and has no bank deposits to fall back on.

