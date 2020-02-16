PN Leader Adrian Delia Enjoying Slight Majority In PN Supporter Survey Should Be Major Cause For Concern, Sources Warn

Nationalist Party Leader Adrian Delia’s performance in the latest surveys should be a major warning sign and no cause for celebration, despite him enjoying a slight majority among PN supporters.

A Malta Today survey revealed that 56.8% of paid-up PN members (tesserati) believed that Adrian Delia should not resign. However, a third (33.6%) still said he should step down.

Sources warned that while the result might be taken as a success for some, it merely speaks to a broader issue of Delia failing to win over people who are meant to be his most ardent supporters.

Delia, Malta Today reports, currently faces stiff resistance in the 10th district. The district, which includes areas like Sliema, Gzira, and St Julian’s, was a traditional PN stronghold until voting in PD’s Marlene Farrugia in 2017.

He performs better in the southern than the northern voting districts of Malta. But, sources insisted that Delia would need to look at crucial battlegrounds in the north to start reducing the Labour Party’s enormous majority.

The embattled PN leader has been facing renewed calls for resignation in recent weeks after he performed miserably in a national trust survey. However, he is stubbornly holding on, vowing is stay on until the next general election.

The PN leadership has changed with party stalwarts Francis Zammit Dimech, and Censu Galea promoted to the roles of Secretary-General and General Council President respectively.

There are hopes that this could mend bridges ahead of the party’s crucial reform. However, sources warn that this will simply buy Delia more time, insisting that figures showed he was even failing to win over a large number of his own voter base.

Delia was elected to the PN leader by a narrow margin taking 52.7% of the vote. It seems, two years as party leader has failed to radically improve this figure.

A political crisis has engulfed the PN ever since a confrontational meeting between Delia and his parliamentary group. The fallout has been tremendous with Secretary-General Clyde Puli, Deputy Leader for Party Affairs Robert Arrigo, and General Council President Kristy Debono all resigning.