PN Leader Adrian Delia Could Face Leadership Vote In Tonight’s Crunch Parliamentary Group Meeting

PN Leader Adrian Delia will face renewed calls for him to step down in tonight’s meeting of the parliamentary group.

Sources have suggested that the parliamentary group may push through a vote to replace Delia as opposition leader in parliament and put further pressure on him to resign as party leader. Meanwhile, others are claiming that the Delia camp is looking to mobilise supporters ahead of tonight’s meeting.

Delia is facing significant political pressure once again after claims that he accepted a €50,000 bribe from Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech to ensure MEP David Casa was not re-elected in 2019. The Times of Malta has also uncovered WhatsApp conversations between Delia and Fenech before the latter’s arrest but after 17 Black was revealed.

Delia has denied any wrongdoing.

The PN also continues to perform poorly in the polls and still languishes well below the Labour Party.

He has faced challenges from his group before. In July 2019, Delia survived a confidence vote after abysmal performances in the MEP and local council elections.

Do you think Adrian Delia should step down? Comment below