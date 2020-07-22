PN Holds Home Affairs Minister Responsible Over Theuma’s ‘Suicide Attempt’

After the shocking news of last night, the Opposition has boldly stated that Bryon Camilleri, the Home Affairs Minister, is the one who should shoulder the political responsibility for Melvin Theuma’s injuries.

It went on to say that this predicament shows us how the government has truly failed to protect a key witness of the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination.

“Criminality has colonized our country’s institutions and the government continues to disregard the population’s best interests in favour of doing whatever they want,” is what the PN statement said.

“This shows the extent to which the government portrays a serious lack of moral authority that enables criminality to stay on the rise in the Maltese Islands.”

These allegations imply that the PN believes in the possibility of an attempted assassination of the important witness. This directly follows police commissioner Angelo Gafa’s press conference this morning that confirmed that early indications show that it was a self-inflicted injury.

This prominent correspondence was also, coincidentally, written by three rebel MPs who recently voted against Delia in a confidence vote, Beppe Fenech Adami, Karol Aquilina and Jason Azzopardi.