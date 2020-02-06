PN Executive President Pledges To Do His Duty After Louis Galea’s Letter Calls On Him To Change Party Leadership

PN executive president Alex Perici Calascione has pledged to convene a meeting of the party’s executive committee in line with Louis Galea’s request for a change of leadership.

Galea, who Adrian Delia had entrusted with reforming the party, said the executive should intervene to set up a new leadership team for the party.

Contacted by Lovin Malta, Perici Calascione said: “I have just read Louis Galea’s letter to Dr. Adrian Delia. Having attested first-hand the enormous work and effort made by Dr Galea following his appointment last June, and having given deep consideration to the developments that have taken place since then right up to today, it will be nothing short of my duty to convene a meeting of the Executive Committee of the Nationalist Party upon receipt of such a request by Dr Galea.”

“This is a defining moment in which all of us must, fully and without hesitation, act in uncompromising accordance with our responsibility towards our Party and towards our country. I, for one, fully intend to do so,” he said, adding that he was confident that all concerned will do the same.

Delia’s leadership seems to be coming to an end today after mounting pressure following a parliamentary group meeting last night after which he claimed to have the support of his MPs, something they denied.