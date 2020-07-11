PN Executive Committee Meeting Called For Tuesday Amid Leadership Crisis

The Nationalist Party has called for an Executive Committee meeting on Tuesday amidst a new leadership crisis, sources have confirmed to Lovin Malta.

The Executive Committee meets once a month; however, this coming meeting is expected to be overtaken by the current leadership crisis the PN is going through.

It is also likely that the Executive Committee will be asked to convene a general council that asks for another confidence vote in current leader Adrian Delia.

Just days ago, Delia lost a secret vote of confidence within his parliamentary group that saw 19 MPs proclaim they had lost faith in him against 11 who supported him. Following this, Delia refused to resign, saying he would take action against those who tried to oust him.

The MPs then called on President George Vella to replace his with former MEP Therese Comidini Cachia following constitutional law. Vella has yet to make a decision.

In the coming meeting, the PN Executive is also expected to discuss two statutory commissions – the Electoral, Data and Records Commission and the Ethics, Disciplinary and Social Media Commission.

What do you think of this current PN leadership crisis?