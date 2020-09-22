PN Deputy Leader Calls For Election Postponement As COVID-19 Cases Rise

Deputy leader of the Nationalist Party Robert Arrigo has called for the postponement of the upcoming leadership election as COVID-19 cases balloon.

In a letter to the PN’s general council, Arrigo feared that voters gathering to cast their ballots next week might have unintended consequences as the national battles the virus crisis.

He told Times of Malta that he was worried about this “mass event” happening come October 3 when COVID-19 cases are still high.

There are around 17,000 people eligible to vote for these elections, which would see either current PN leader Adrian Delia remain or newcomer Bernard Grech take on the role.

Arrigo’s letter comes just a few hours after leader contestant Bernard Grech announced his wife tested positive for the virus. He failed to disclose whether he will undergo testing but will go into self-isolation.

However, Grech insisted that the PN must overcome uncertainty for the sake of the electoral process.

“I have no doubt that the Electoral Commission has a plan that adheres to public health measures,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Opposition leader Adrian Delia wished Grech’s wife well as she battles the virus.

“We need to take care of each other more than even before,” he said.

