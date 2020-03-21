PN Calls Out National Station For Political Bias Over Lack Of Opposition In Ministers’ Appearance On COVID-19 Xarabank Feature

The Nationalist Party are calling out Malta’s state television station for political bias, filing a complaint with the Broadcasting Authority after Economy Minister Silvio Schembri and Education Minister Owen Bonnici were invited to appear of Xarabank with no presence of the opposition.

“No part of the program gave space to representatives of the Nationalist Part as the opposition to put forward its positions and critiques of the decisions and lack of action from the government over the outbreak of the COVID-19 Coronavirus in our country,” the PN said in a statement.

Schembri and Bonnici were brought on to discuss the government’s measures to combat the virus, including a stimulus package that has been heavily criticised by business leaders.

Pointing to the constitution and the Broadcasting Act, the PN explained that the national station is obligated to ensure impartiality on politically controversial issues.

“All this confirms is that the national station has become a tool for partisanship for Robert Abela’s government,” they said.

TVM, the PN said, should look to remedy the situation immediately.