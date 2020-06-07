PN Calls For Immediate Sacking Of Former Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar

The Nationalist Party has called for the removal of former police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar from his role as government consultant following revelations that he might be implicated in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case.

“Today it has become known that when he was still commissioner, Lawrence Cutajar had meetings with people close to the middleman involved in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, and these meetings were kept hidden from the team investigating the murder,” PN spokespersons Karol Aquilina and Beppe Fenech Adami said.

They went on to say that he had “betrayed his country”.

“Instead of fighting crime, Cutajar chose to associate himself with people involved in homicides and give them secret information that he obtained while doing his duty as police commissioner. With his behaviour, Cutajar has betrayed his friends within the corps, and the people of Malta and Gozo,” they continued.

Cutajar is paid more than €31,000 a year in his part-time role as a government consultant.

