PN Calls For Second Interconnector Following Widespread Power Cuts

The Nationalist Party has called for urgent studies to explore the introduction of a second interconnector cable following widespread power cuts across Malta over the last few weeks.

In a statement, Deputy Leader and Spokesperson for Energy David Agius said that the long-term plan of the Nationalist Party was for the Ragusa plant to handle more than one interconnector cable.

He insisted that studies should commence as soon as possible, explaining that this was the cleanest and most efficient energy available.

Agius clarified that this should be done in tandem with the implementation of other clean energy sources.

Agius berated the outgoing Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and Deputy PM Chris Fearne for not telling the truth about what was happening with the energy situation.

He explained that the public was now conscious of the fact that the gas-fired power station was nothing but a monument to corruption, leaving the country paying double the market price.

Agius also rubbished Enemalta’s explanation regarding the damage done to the cable by an alleged dropping of a ship’s anchor. He said that this story could easily be corroborated with today’s technology with the ship being identified immediately but there was still very little information on this.