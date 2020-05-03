PN Asks Maltese Parliament To Name A Hall After Assassinated Journalist: ‘It’s The Least It Could Do’

د . إAEDSRر . س

A hall in the Maltese Parliament should be named in memory of assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, the Nationalist Party has proposed.

On occasion of World Press Freedom Day, Opposition leader Adrian Delia formally asked Speaker Anglu Farrugia to name one of its halls after Caruana Galizia, who was murdered by a car bomb outside her home in October 2017. 

“It’s the least Parliament can do in memory of a journalist who was assassinated for pursuing the truth and fighting corruption at the highest level of government,” Delia said.

The European Parliament renamed its Strasbourg press conference room Salle Daphne Caruana Galizia in November 2017, a month after her assassination.

Three men, brothers George and Alfred Degiorgio and Vince Muscat, have been charged with planting the bomb under Caruana Galizia’s car seat, while businessman Yorgen Fenech has been charged with conspiring to assassinate her.

Alleged middleman Melvin Theuma, who has been granted a presidential pardon on condition for exposing the truth, has named Fenech as the murder mastermind, but Fenech has also implicated Keith Schembri, the former chief of staff of former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

