PN Asks Maltese Parliament To Name A Hall After Assassinated Journalist: ‘It’s The Least It Could Do’

A hall in the Maltese Parliament should be named in memory of assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, the Nationalist Party has proposed.

On occasion of World Press Freedom Day, Opposition leader Adrian Delia formally asked Speaker Anglu Farrugia to name one of its halls after Caruana Galizia, who was murdered by a car bomb outside her home in October 2017.

“It’s the least Parliament can do in memory of a journalist who was assassinated for pursuing the truth and fighting corruption at the highest level of government,” Delia said.