PN Asks Auditor General To Investigate Public Funds Spent On Ministers’ Personal Social Media Pages

Opposition leader Adrian Delia has formally asked the National Audit Office to launch an investigation into the way ministers and parliamentary secretaries had used public funds on their personal social media pages.

Delia wrote to the NAO in the wake of a report by Standards Commissioner George Hyzler, which found widespread use of public funds and resources on the personal social media pages of Cabinet members.

The misuse was both in terms of ‘boosts’, money paid to Facebook to ensure posts reach a wider audience, and the production of original content specifically for the personal profiles of Cabinet members.

“I have urged the Auditor General to prioritise this investigation so that the Maltese public can get back the money that was spent so abusively,” Delia said.