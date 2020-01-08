PN Activist Uses Konrad Mizzi’s Migrant Post Against Him: ‘Unlike You, No Migrant Costs Us €5,000 A Day’

د . إAEDSRر . س

Gudja local councillor and former PN executive president Mark Anthony Sammut has responded in kind to Konrad Mizzi’s statement that irregular migrants should be grateful for Malta’s hospitality.

“You came to our country. We trusted you with a public position. We trusted you to represent us. We trusted you with public funds. We paid your wife’s maintenance for you,” Sammut wrote. “Yet you robbed us, destroyed our reputation and you are still taking us for a ride. Now learn how to go into hiding and not point fingers, because the only time we want to see you is handcuffed and entering a prison cell.”

“None of those migrants cost us €5,000 a day for over 18 years as you’re costing us.”

This was a reference to an infamous Nexia BT email which showed that Mizzi and Schembri were planning to receive around €5,000 daily in their Panama companies from 17 Black, a UAE company owned by Yorgen Fenech, who has been charged with conspiring to assassinate Daphne Caruana Galizia, and Macbridge, another alleged UAE company whose owner remains unknown.

Earlier today, Mizzi reacted to an arson attack at the Marsa open centre by demanding that irregular migrants show respect to Malta.

“You fled your country. We saved you from drowning. We gave you shelter in our home. We clothed you. We nourished you. Now learn to respect us, our country, our culture, our religion and our people,” he said.

Police have arrested 20 migrants in connection with the arson attack.

READ NEXT: Konrad Mizzi’s Message To Migrants: ‘We Clothed You And Nourished You, Now Learn To Respect Us’

