‘Please Just Tell Me She’s Safe’: Foster Mother Of Abducted Seven-Year-Old Girl Speaks Out

A despondent foster mother in Malta has been left reeling from the abduction of a seven-year-old girl who was supposed to be under state care. Now, she speaking out nearly three weeks since the incident, looking for signs that the young girl is safe.

“If I could just speak to her mother, I’d say please, just call me and tell me that Mina* is safe. I just want to hear her voice and hear her say ‘don’t worry Ma, I’m ok’,” Christine* told Lovin Malta.

Christine has been caring for foster children for over 11 years. She was given temporary custody of Mina, who was born in Malta to Eritrean parents, when she was just six months old.

“I had a good relationship with Mina’s mother – we considered her a part of our family,” she said.

Their arrangement would see Mina visit her biological mother every weekend unsupervised and return Sunday evening.

“We called each other every day,” she continued. “I made sure she was updated and involved in everything – from Mina’s birthday parties, parent-teacher meetings at school and if she was sick – I kept her informed as much as possible.”