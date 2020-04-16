Plans Underway To See How Malta’s Courts And Tribunals Will Reopen In A Post-COVID Restrictions World

Malta’s Justice Ministry is set to kick off discussions as to how to reopen the courts and other judicial bodies in a post-COVID-19 restrictions world.

Well informed sources who spoke to Lovin Malta explained that Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis, newly appointed Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti, and the Chamber of Advocates will meet sometime over the coming days to discuss the way forward.

The discussions involve all judicial fora that are currently closed whether that’s the courts, a tribunal, or others.

Malta’s courts and other similar tribunals have been shut down since 16th March, a little over a week after the first case had hit the island.

The discussions, sources explained, do not mean that the courts were to open imminently and will remain shut for the time being.

It is a sensitive issue, and reopening Malta’s judicial system might not be as simple as reopening bars and restaurants, for example. Several measures will need to be put in place to ensure that the courts do not become a COVID-19 hotspot once Malta has the virus under control. Certain legal issues will need to be addressed.

However, there are several major cases on hold beyond the usual flood of lawsuits within the courts.

These include cases surrounding the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, the murder of Lassana Cisse, and several other fatal domestic violence cases. Revelations of a police extra duty racket are also yet to be addressed in the courts. Meanwhile, the compilation of evidence against the four men who were charged with the death of Miriam Pace will also be delayed.

It remains to be seen when precisely strict COVID-19 measures will be lifted. Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci has said Malta’s transmission rate would need to fall below 1, and it is currently at 1.5.

Prime Minister Robert Abela is optimistic, suggesting it could be within a few weeks.

The government has so far rolled out several measures to combat the spread of COVID-19. The Justice Ministry’s plans might be one of the first to examine what life could look beyond the pandemic.