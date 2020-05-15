Plans To Build A 14,000 Square Metre Elderly Home On Pristine Land Withdrawn

Plans for a 14,000 square metre elderly home on land outside the development zone have been put on hold after the controversial application was withdrawn.

Hundreds of residents from Safi, Żurrieq and Kirkop had already filed objections against the project located in a pristine part of an area known as L-Għadir in Żurrieq. A Facebook Group called Save L-Għadir ODZ was even set up.

Meanwhile, the Zurrieq Local Council and NGOs also opposed the development, which went against several planning and environmental policies for the area.

They feared that the development could set a precedent for the entire area.

“We have just been informed that the application for a private old people’s home on ODZ in L-Għadir, Żurrieq, was withdrawn.”

“This victory was only made possible thanks to the strong campaign carried out by residents – Save L-Għadir ODZ – together with the opposition of the Local Councils of these three localities and the support of environmental organisations.”

“This continues to show that, united, we win against the greed of the few,” Moviment Graffitti wrote.”