Plans For Malta’s Metro System ‘Near Completion’ With Public Consultation Needed Next

Plans for Malta’s first-ever underground metro system are near completion and a public discussion is now needed before it can go ahead.

Today, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that the government was committed to “offering new methods of public transport” during a press conference launching 50 new public buses.

Abela said that the study on the mass transport system was “nearing its end” and said he was excited to share it publicly.

When contacted for a comment by Lovin Malta, Transport Minister Ian Borg confirmed the study, which was commissioned by his ministry, is “nearly done” and the next step is to launch a public discussion.

“The next step is to launch a public discussion, preferably bipartisan and not politicised,” Ian Borg told Lovin Malta. “It’s time to discuss this as a nation and see if it’s time for Malta to have an underground system.”