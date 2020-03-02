Planning Commission Green Lights Fortina’s Bid For Pontoon In St Julian’s Bay

The Planning Commission has given the green light to Fortel Group’s plans to build a new pontoon within the public domain of Balluta Bay, St Julian’s for their hop-on-hop-off maritime service.

The Fortel Group, who is the giant behind the Fortina Hotel headed by the Zammit Tabona family, runs the massively successful Captain Morgan cruises, whose ticket booths and berthing points already take up sizeable portions of the Sliema ferries promenade.

According to Moviment Graffiti, three members of the Planning Commission actively defended the Fortina application “as if it were their own”.

“Questions from the public on why they were so blatantly ignoring policies which expressly prohibit ferry landing places in bathing areas were met with silence from the PA Commission members,” they said.

Several NGOs and local councils had objected to the plan, fearing it could have devastating effects on the bay and nearby swimmers.

The project itself seems to run contrary to the government’s plans for the area. After replenishing the sand of Balluta Bay to much fanfare, it seemed the government had identified the area as a swimming zone for both tourists and residents to enjoy. But this project could jeopardise that.

The area is also considered as part of the public domain.

A step up from public property, an area classified as public domain imposes the state to protect the site for future generations, safeguarding against unsustainable development, commercialisation and environmental destruction.

Usually, an area within the public domain can only be transferred through a specific resolution of Parliament with a simple majority.