Planning Authority Approves MIDI’s 17-Storey Tigne Point Tower

MIDI’s 17-storey tower within the Tigne Point complex has been given the go-ahead by the Planning Authority.

The company were only allowed to develop on the site after the approval of a land transfer of 8,000 square metres from their Manoel Island concession to their Tigne Point project.

According to plans, the high-rise residential block will be built within the Garden Battery, a British-era fort. The fort itself will now form part of public area and will include a pedestrian link to the promenade.

The tower will consist of four basement levels for 81 car spaces and 63 residential units across 10 full floors and seven receded levels.

The project will rise to a total height of 81 metres, which is just a few centimetres shy of the nearby Fort Cambridge development

A planning gain of €229,023.50 was imposed

Economist Gilmour Camilleri and NGO representative Annick Bonello voted against the project.

Sliema mayor Anthony Chircop, PA Board Chairman Vince Cassar, ERA Chairman Victor Axiak, and board members Martin Camilleri, Chris Cilia, Savior Debono Grech, Sean Mangion, Duncan Mifsud, and Omar Vella all voted in favour.