PL Deputy Leader Backs Voluntary Euthanasia Following New Zealand Referendum

Labour Party Deputy Leader Daniel Micallef has come out in favour of voluntary euthanasia following news that New Zealand voted to legalise the practice in a referendum.

“Personally, I’m in favour of voluntary euthanasia,” he said in a Facebook post.

“Not only am I in favour of it, but I’m campaigning hard to see this right come to fruition when the time comes,” he said.

Furthermore, Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia took to the comment section to also express his views on the topic, saying that he is “100% in favour” of euthanasia.

Earlier today, New Zealand voted to legalise euthanasia for those with terminal illnesses.

The electoral commission saw 65.2% of eligible voters vote yes to legalising euthanasia while 33.8% voted no.

The practice of euthanasia is still illegal in Malta and remains a divisive topic with proponents on either side of the fence.

Just last month, the Malta Medical Association warned that a new equality bill could have the “unintended side effect” of introducing the practice of euthanasia through the back door.

