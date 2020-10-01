Pink And White Zebra Crossings Launched In Malta For Cancer Awareness
A number of zebra crossings in Malta have been painted white and pink to raise awareness for Pink October and breast and testicular cancer treatment.
“Inform yourself about prevention and treatment,” Transport Minister Ian Borg said alongside Michelle Muscat of the Marigold Foundation as they unveiled one of the painted zebra crossings today outside the National Screening Unit in Valletta.
There are a number of these painted crossings around the island as clear visual reminders.
Along with the crossings, life sized cut-outs of men and women checking themselves for the illness were released to drive the importance of taking care of your health home.
Pink October is all about learning to check yourself and get educated over illnesses like breast cancer and testicular cancer.
The Marigold Foundation, whom Muscat, the wife of former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, is the chair of, annually launches a campaign during this month to help raise awareness in a big way.
As part of this year’s campaign, the Marigold Foundation purchased a screening machine which will presented to the health authorities shortly.