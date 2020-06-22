د . إAEDSRر . س

Pierre Portelli ‘Categorically Denies’ Bombshell Testimony That He Took €20,000 A Month From Yorgen Fenech

Former PN Head of Media Pierre Portelli has denied bombshell claims made by former OPM Chief of Staff Keith Schembri during his witness testimony in court today.

“I categorically deny what Keith Schembri has just said in court,” Portelli said, attaching a photo of an affidavit he had signed. 

“Last week I signed an affidavit to present to police in case they ask me to make a declaration,’ he continued.

His denial comes after Schembri alleged that Portelli would meet murder suspect Yorgen Fenech once a month to collect €20,000.

This comes alongside Schembri’s allegation that PN Leader Adrian Delia took €50,000 from Yorgen Fenech to ensure that PN MEP David Casa was not re-elected during the 2019 elections. 

What do you make of his denial?

