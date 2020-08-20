Phone Scammers Are Posing As Tax Department Workers Promoting COVID-19 Refunds, Malta’s Police Warn

A warning has been issued by the Malta Police Force advising the public of phone scammers posing as inland revenue department workers.

“Beware of unsolicited telephone calls received through local numbers where the caller pretends to be calling on behalf of a department such as the Inland Revenue Department,” the police said.

The scammers are claiming that said department is paying tax refunds or payments related to COVID-19 in a bid to obtain recipient’s bank details.

