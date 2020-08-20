د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Phone Scammers Are Posing As Tax Department Workers Promoting COVID-19 Refunds, Malta’s Police Warn

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A warning has been issued by the Malta Police Force advising the public of phone scammers posing as inland revenue department workers.

“Beware of unsolicited telephone calls received through local numbers where the caller pretends to be calling on behalf of a department such as the Inland Revenue Department,” the police said.

The scammers are claiming that said department is paying tax refunds or payments related to COVID-19 in a bid to obtain recipient’s bank details.

Tag a friend to raise awareness

READ NEXT: WATCH: Group Of Irregular Migrants Brought Into Malta By Armed Forces

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK