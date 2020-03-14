Maltese Pharmacies To Extend Opening Hours From Tomorrow To Keep Up With Demand

Pharmacies which are on the roster to open on Sundays will remain open in the afternoons from 4pm till 7pm to keep up with demand.

A spokesman for the pharmaceutical section of the Chamber of Small and Medium Enterprises told Lovin Malta that under the extraordinary circumstances pharmacies would extend opening hours.

He said there were around 18 pharmacies on the roster on any given Sunday or public holiday. These usually were permitted to open till noon but would now remain open till 7pm.



Pharmacies are currently inundated with queues as many people are stockpiling medication amid fears of an imminent Coronavirus lockdown.

Some pharmacies who spoke to Lovin Malta said they are not sure they will be able to stay open. Others argued that all pharmacies should remain open in the crisis mode, not just those on the roster.