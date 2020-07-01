Pets Are Allowed Inside Malta’s Restaurants, Health Ministry Confirms

Dogs are allowed in restaurants, the Health Ministry has confirmed, disputing concerns that they weren’t because of COVID-19 restrictive measures.

Yesterday, animal sanctuary MSPCA issued a press release stating that the Malta Tourism Authority had confirmed with them that restaurants with the COVID-19 conformity badge weren’t allowed to accept pets.

The sanctuary raised concerns after pet owners contacted them saying they had been told on multiple occasions by restaurant owners that they weren’t allowed to bring their pets inside following instructions by the MTA.

A restaurant told Lovin Malta that they were told by MTA inspectors during an inspection ahead of their reopening that they weren’t allowed pets due to COVID-19 restrictions.



However, Lovin Malta reached out to the Health Ministry who confirmed that this was in fact “not true.”

Lovin Malta also reached out to a number of pet-friendly restaurants who confirmed that they are still accepting pets and weren’t advised by the MTA not to.

According to the World Health Organisation guidelines, “there is no evidence that these animals can transmit the disease to humans and spread COVID-19.”

Lovin Malta has reached out to the MTA for a comment.

