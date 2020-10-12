Peter The Maltese Customs Sniffer Dog Finds $23,000 In Undeclared Cash

A Maltese customs sniffer dog by the name of Peter sniffed out $22,800 in undeclared cash at the Malta International Airport.

The cash was elevated from a passenger departing from Malta to Istanbul.

As the passenger was waiting for the flight to Istanbul to board, Peter made a reaction on his belongings. The passenger was then escorted to the Customs departures office where it was found that he was in possession of $22,800.

Peter has been making waves in the Customs canine sector, sniffing out €16,500 at the airport only last August.

Keep it up Peter!

Tag a friend who loves dogs