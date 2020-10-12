د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Peter The Maltese Customs Sniffer Dog Finds $23,000 In Undeclared Cash

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A Maltese customs sniffer dog by the name of Peter sniffed out $22,800 in undeclared cash at the Malta International Airport.

The cash was elevated from a passenger departing from Malta to Istanbul.

As the passenger was waiting for the flight to Istanbul to board, Peter made a reaction on his belongings. The passenger was then escorted to the Customs departures office where it was found that he was in possession of $22,800.

Peter has been making waves in the Customs canine sector, sniffing out €16,500 at the airport only last August.

Keep it up Peter!

Tag a friend who loves dogs

READ NEXT: Asset Freeze On Keith Schembri Partially Retracted To Pay Employees

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK