Perugia Sets Up Swabbing Centre For Malta Arrivals After Reports Of ‘Scarce Use’ Of Masks On The Island

Perugia has set up airport swabbing centres exclusively for passengers arriving from Malta, Croatia, Greece and Spain.

The decision was taken by Perugia’s Health Minister Roberto Speranza following reports of arrivals carrying COVID-19.

Those who do not carry out a COVID-19 test, and produce a negative result, 72 hours prior to departing from Malta will be subject to a swabbing centre test upon arrival.

The “rapid test” is expected to produce results within four hours. In the meantime, passengers will have to remain in isolation until contacted via phone or email with their results.

Passengers on a RyanAir flight from Malta have already passed through the rapid test centre with Italian newspaper ANSA reporting that many were in favour of the test after reporting “scarce use of masks” in Malta.

There have been several reports of tourists contracting COVID-19 in Malta and travelling back home.

A young Sicilian woman is currently in intensive care in Palermo after it was reported that she contracted COVID-19 while holidaying on the island.

