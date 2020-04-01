Personal Details Of 337,384 Maltese Citizens Exposed After Massive Data Breach From IT Company, Cybercrime Researchers Warn

د . إAEDSRر . س

Personal details of 337,384 Maltese citizens have been exposed following a data breach at a local IT company, a data breach monitoring service has warned.

Under The Breach, an international data breach monitoring service, last night posted screenshots on Twitter of a MySQL database which includes the names, ID numbers, addresses, phone numbers and dates of birth of several Maltese citizens.

The data appears to have been breached from the servers of Maltese IT company C-Planet IT Solutions from a folder called ‘VotingDocumentsSystem’.

Lovin Malta has asked the Information and Data Protection Commissioner whether it is investigating this data breach.

