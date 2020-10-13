Permit Issued For The Uprooting Of Dingli Carob Trees Ahead Of Road Alignment Project

This permit was issued to make way for a road alignment project set to connect Sqaq il-Museum and Daħla tas-Sienja.

Malta’s Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) has issued a permit allowing Infrastructure Malta to uproot and prune a number of carob trees at Triq San Ġwann Bosco in Dingli.

The project in question has sparked ample controversy due to the fact that it will be destroying private fields, rooms used for farming, and old carob trees.

Dingli resident Gerald Lapira also highlighted that the remnants of Santa Duminka church, which was built in the 15th century, are being threatened by this project.

Earlier this month, Movement Graffitti gathered at Daħla tas-Sienja to stage a protest against said development.

After around four hours of demonstrations, heavy machinery which had been on site since early morning was seen driving away as protestors claimed the temporary victory.

Nonetheless, Infrastructure Malta said that construction works will resume in the coming days.

Infrastructure Malta had justified this project by saying that it will grant emergency services access to areas that were previously unreachable.

Any aggrieved person may appeal ERA’s decision to allow the uprooting of the carob trees within 30 days from the permit’s issue.

