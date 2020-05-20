Peppi Azzopardi Responds To Backlash By Animal Rights Enthusiasts: ‘You Can’t Love Animals And Eat Them’

Azzopardi posted a video defending 22-year-old Leon Borg, a drug addict who was sentenced to two years in prison and a €5,000 fine. He argued that the sentencing was too harsh and that the young man needs professional support and proposed community service at an animal shelter.

Xarabank TV host Peppi Azzopardi has responded to backlash from animal rights enthusiasts after defending a drug addict who killed his chihuahua.

The video was shared on animal enthusiasts group RUBS Puppy Love, where members called him out for defending the 22-year-old.

“What a caveman. Already in other countries this is a prison sentence. Unfortunately animals are often seen as second class citizens. Which is awful considering they are voiceless,” one comment said.

Azzopardi, who has been a vegetarian for over 35 years, also spoke against those who criticised him, accusing them of being hypocritical for claiming to be animal defenders if they also eat meat.

“All I’m saying is that I want this young person to get help and rehabilitation to love animals.”

“You’re advocating for animals rights but you’re also eating animals. You can’t criticise this young person for his action when you’re also participating in animals cruelty,” he said.

A vocal advocate for migrants rights in Malta, Azzopardi also questioned why people are more sympathetic towards this dog than migrants stuck at sea.

“You love animals but if this was migrants, you wouldn’t say half a word. If they were dogs or rabbits, we’d all go out and save them,” he said.

“These people are not animal lovers, they are cat lovers and dog lovers.”

What do you think of Azzopardi’s argument?