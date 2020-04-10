Peppi Azzopardi Calls Out Critics Of Malta’s Migrant Rescue Mission: ‘Did You Want Them To Drown On Good Friday?’

Xarabank host Peppi Azzopardi has used biblical terms to criticise people who condemned the Maltese government’s decision to rescue a group of 66 asylum seekers.

“Are you condemning and insulting the Prime Minister for deciding not to let these people drown?” Azzopardi questioned. “Do you also defend the Crucifixion without knowing that Jesus was crucified precisely because he said ‘I was a stranger and you welcomed me’?”

“Is it possible that you wanted the Prime Minister to allow these people to drown on Good Friday? I express solidarity with Robert Abela and disassociate myself from the verbal abuse that has been aired against him and against our migrant brothers.”