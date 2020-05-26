Pepper Spray Will Soon Be Carried By Officers Working At Maltese Detention Centres

Officers working at migrant detention centres around the island will soon be carrying non-lethal pepper spray as part of their uniform.

The pepper spray launchers will be used by officers to handle any incidents that arise within centres, a Home Affairs ministry spokesperson told the Times of Malta. She went on to say that no specific incident had spurred on the change in arms law.

Back in October last year, a riot in Safi Barracks had left vehicles burning and a police officer injured. This April, a non-violent protest also took place at the Ħal Far Closed Centre as well, where migrants demanded their freedom.

Detention officers are not police officers and must follow different rules.

While some officers had previously called for the use of pepper spray as a non-lethal means of controlling situations, others are uncertain how useful it can be. The spray uses a chemical compound to irritate the eyes and causes a burning sensation and temporary blindness, useful for restraining people.

The situations at Maltese detention centres are far from acceptable. Migrants have told Lovin Malta about the conditions they live in, with unhygienic living and cleansing areas, overcrowding, and minimal food all adding to the problem. However, the Agency for the Welfare of Asylum Seekers have defended current conditions

Malta is at the forefront of a migration crisis that seemingly has no end.

Over 1,000 people are currently living in the Ħal Far centre alone, and nearly 300 migrants are currently being housed in Captain Morgan cruise vessels rented by the government one nautical mile outside of Maltese waters.