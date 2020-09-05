People Are Not Following Malta’s New Glass Disposal Rules

A significant amount of people are not following the new guidelines for glass disposal, waste management service Green Park warned.

As of 1st September, glass bottles and jars must be left outside in reusable containers, separated from the grey recycling bins. Otherwise, Wasteserv cannot recycle contaminated glass.

Green Pak called on the public to cooperate with the new measures to ensure as much glass is recycled as possible.

They said that people ignored the new system “either because they had not heard of these changes in the glass collections or for other reasons, experienced difficulties.”

To see when a glass is collected in your locality, visit Wasteserv’s website. Alternatively, iBiNs across the island offer a 24-hour service to dispose of it at any time of day.

