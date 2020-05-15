People Are Concerned About A ‘Mysterious Liquid’ On Regional Road

Some commentators on the post feared the liquid, possibly a spillage of water from nearby pipes, could be one of the causes of the accident. One commenter said this it was not uncommon for there to be liquids like so on this road.

A local page of traffic updates raised the issue a day after a fatal accident nearby the spill. Images show liquid sliding down a stretch of tarmac right before the St. Julian’s tunnels.

Ian Camillieri, a 39-year-old motorcyclist form Birkirkara lost his life on Regional Road yesterday in the early hours of the morning. The traffic-related accident involved a further three vehicles: two cars and a motorcycle, the owner of which is suffering serious injuries. A magisterial inquiry into the cause of death is on-going.

In the last week, there have been two other fatalities relating to traffic accidents. 51-year old motorcyclist Frank Aloisio who died on impact following a crash on the Coast road and Elenia Briffa, a 19-years-old postwoman who lost her life when her vehicle overturned in Marsa.

Over the last two decades, Malta lost one person every three weeks to traffic-related accidents.