People Are Being Questioned By Police Over Hate Speech Related To Ryan Fenech

People are being called in for questioning by the police in relation to hate speech comments made following Ryan Fenech‘s viral anti-migrant rant.

Charges against Fenech were issued and registered at the law courts, and his case now awaits a commencement date to begin hearing the trial. However, the police have now confirmed that other people were being questioned over hate speech comments that had “originated” from Fenech’s case.

It is unknown what type of hate speech comments are being investigated, and whether they were anti-migrant or not.

Fenech’s video had been seen by about 200,000 people within 24 hours and shared nearly 5,000 times before being taken down.

A fundraiser had been set up after Fenech was arrested and set to face charges over a video rant he had published on social media alleging his parents had been attacked while walking in Buġibba. However, no police report was made over the incident.

