People All Over Malta Will Get Their Government Cheque In The Coming Days And Could Get Up To €68

Over the next few days, people all over Malta will be receiving the third roll-out of government cheques, Finance Minister Edward Scicluna.

These cheques are a tax refund being handed out to all current workers who have been employed for the last 12 months in Malta or Gozo and are earning less than €60,000 annually.

Around 211,000 workers will benefit and is set to cost €11.5 million. People stand to benefit between €40 and €68. Those who earn less will earn a greater tax refund.

Scicluna said the cheques were sent out this morning. For more information, people can contact 153.

The cheque is over and above the €100 voucher for Maltese people to spend at restaurants, bars, hotels, and retail outlets.

