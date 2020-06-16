People All Over Malta Will Get Their Government Cheque In The Coming Days And Could Get Up To €68

د . إAEDSRر . س

Over the next few days, people all over Malta will be receiving the third roll-out of government cheques, Finance Minister Edward Scicluna.

These cheques are a tax refund being handed out to all current workers who have been employed for the last 12 months in Malta or Gozo and are earning less than €60,000 annually.

Around 211,000 workers will benefit and is set to cost €11.5 million. People stand to benefit between €40 and €68.  Those who earn less will earn a greater tax refund.

Scicluna said the cheques were sent out this morning. For more information, people can contact 153.

The cheque is over and above the 100 voucher for Maltese people to spend at restaurants, bars, hotels, and retail outlets.

