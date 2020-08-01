PD And AD Merge Into A Single Party Following Months Of Discussions

د . إAEDSRر . س

Partit Demokratiku (PD) and Alternattiva Demokratika (AD) have formally arrived at an agreement to merge the two parties into one.

This comes after months of discussions and joint political action between the two parties. The party is to be named ‘AD/PD’.

“Amidst a national climate of division and fragmentation, both AD and PD fully recognise the country’s need for concerted political action which finds common ground for the good of the entire country rather than polarisation for factional and partisan ends,” a statement issued by AD said.

The parties are looking to finalise the merging process in the coming weeks. Once this is done, an Executive will be nominated at the first annual general meeting of the merged party, to be held by no later than this coming September.

