PBS Appoints New Chairperson And Board Of Directors
A new board, consisting of a chairperson and eight directors, has been appointed by the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS).
The appointment took place during the PBS’ Annual General Meeting earlier today.
The newly-appointed board is as follows:
- Chairperson – Carmen Sammut
- Directors – Maria Brown, Ray Calleja, Jeremy Camilleri, Engelbert Grech, Albert Marshall, Marthese Portelli, Oliver Scicluna, and Adriana Zarb Adami.
This new board is comprised of a variety of individuals from varied backgrounds and professions – from the theatre and film to academia and sociology.
Only yesterday, Minister Carmelo Abela announced that the PBS is set to receive €6 million a year for the next five years.
During the ceremony, Abela thanked the preceding chairperson, Tonio Portughese, for his service in the local broadcasting sphere throughout the past seven years.