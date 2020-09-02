PBS Appoints New Chairperson And Board Of Directors

A new board, consisting of a chairperson and eight directors, has been appointed by the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS).

The appointment took place during the PBS’ Annual General Meeting earlier today.

The newly-appointed board is as follows:

Chairperson – Carmen Sammut

Directors – Maria Brown, Ray Calleja, Jeremy Camilleri, Engelbert Grech, Albert Marshall, Marthese Portelli, Oliver Scicluna, and Adriana Zarb Adami.

This new board is comprised of a variety of individuals from varied backgrounds and professions – from the theatre and film to academia and sociology.

Only yesterday, Minister Carmelo Abela announced that the PBS is set to receive €6 million a year for the next five years.

During the ceremony, Abela thanked the preceding chairperson, Tonio Portughese, for his service in the local broadcasting sphere throughout the past seven years.

What do you make of this new board?