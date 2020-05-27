Charmaine Gauci Confirms Some Of Malta’s COVID-19 Deaths Didn’t Necessarily Die From The Virus

Malta has confirmed seven COVID-19 deaths so far but not all of them have died as a direct consequence of the virus.

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci confirmed that Malta has in fact seven cases of COVID-19 deaths following comments made by Health Minister Chris Fearne that patient six had died from intestine complications.

“We follow the WHO’s guidelines, which oblige countries to report those deaths in patients who are still COVID positive at the time of death,” she said.

“There are situations when the cause of death is due to other conditions, but it could be that in some of them, COVID would have aggravated the situation and led to premature death. In these cases, we give these patients the best treatment possible.”

The seventh COVID-19 related death was announced earlier today – a 97-year-old man who was a patient at Karin Grech Hospital.

