Passengers From Different Flights Aren’t Being Separated Before Screening For Coronavirus At Malta Airport

Long queues have formed at Malta International Airport (MIA) as both high-risk and normal passengers pass through the same thermal scanners used to detect coronavirus.

A photo uploaded on Facebook today shows the long queue that greeted inbound passengers at MIA.

According to the post, passengers coming in from Italy, which has been infected with coronavirus, pass through the same thermal scanner as those coming from elsewhere.

While airport scanners stand a good chance at detecting someone who may have symptoms of coronavirus, the system isn’t foolproof and it is possible that someone infected by the virus could pass it on to others, who could show symptoms of the virus at a later date.

Malta’s Health Authorities have assured the public that it has taken all necessary measures available to them both as a precautionary measure and in the case that the coronavirus does make its way to Maltese shores.

At this moment in time, Malta is at a pre-contamination phase and there have been zero confirmed reports of coronavirus on the island.

