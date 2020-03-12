Parliamentary Sittings To Continue As Speaker Announces Anti-Coronavirus Measures

Parliament’s plenary and committee sessions will continue to convene with restricted access to the public, Speaker Anglu Farrugia decreed today.

After consulting the Whips of both sides of the House, the Clerk of the House and the Health Authorities, Farrugia issued the following regulations.

“The issuance of one-time passes for entering the parliamentary premises is suspended – exception is made only for approved participants in the work of the plenary sessions and committees, as well as members of the media.”

“Where possible, all travel abroad on official duties is cancelled for members of Parliament and staff. All members of Parliament and staff who have been abroad are expected to abide by the quarantine regulations being issued by the Health Authorities.”

“All scheduled events on parliamentary premises, including cultural and educational events, conferences, seminars, etc., are suspended.”

Meanwhile, numerous sanitary measures are being applied throughout the parliamentary premises, which include the provision of sanitizers and the disinfecting, every 2-3 hours, of all keyboards, elevator buttons, telephone sets, door handles, etc.

These measures shall remain in force until further notice.