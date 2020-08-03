Parliamentary Petition To Close Malta’s Ports To Illegal Immigrants Amasses Over 23,000 Signatures

A parliamentary petition to close Malta’s ports to irregular immigrants has amassed upwards of 23,000 signatures.

Launched on 24th April, the petition has seen a surge in signatures over the past few weeks. Only two weeks ago, it had barely scraped past the 4,000 signature mark.

The petition is also being shared physically in a bid to entice more signatures.

The petition was created by Giuseppe Aquilina, who called out the EU’s alleged inaction over Malta’s immigration issue.

“With 1,500 persons per square kilometre, Malta has the densest population in the entire EU,” Aquilina wrote. “This means that on average, Malta has a population density of 1,377 persons per square kilometre more than any other EU member state.”

Aquilina went on to criticise the European Union for treating our island as a “carpet” when it comes to the immigration issue.

“If the EU truly wants to solve illegal immigration, Malta should work to establish bases in Spain, France, and Italy whereby genuine cases can be identified,” Aquilina said.

“Then, proper programmes should be put in place so that the immigrants can be proportionally spread out over a number of countries.”

The petition’s grievance concluded with a statement saying that a positive result in favour of our country will subsequently provide our politicians with more lobbying power when negotiating with foreign politicians.

What do you make of these numbers?