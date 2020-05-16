Packed Paradise Bay Leaves Food Truck Owner Disgusted: ‘This Is The Result Of Conflicting Messages’

A food truck owner was left “disgusted” at how many people gathered to swim and sunbathe at Paradise Bay this afternoon, despite the health authorities’ repeated appeals for social distancing.

“Someone called me up to deliver meals to Paradise Bay and what I saw there was shameful,” the man told Lovin Malta. “People used to respect the social distancing rules but they let their guard down as soon as the government re-opened retail shops.”

“The Health Ministry and the Superintendent of Public Health are doing their utmost but then the Prime Minister sends out a conflicting message. We’re an undisciplined people and this is the result of such conflicting messages from the authorities.”