Packed Paradise Bay Leaves Food Truck Owner Disgusted: ‘This Is The Result Of Conflicting Messages’
A food truck owner was left “disgusted” at how many people gathered to swim and sunbathe at Paradise Bay this afternoon, despite the health authorities’ repeated appeals for social distancing.
“Someone called me up to deliver meals to Paradise Bay and what I saw there was shameful,” the man told Lovin Malta. “People used to respect the social distancing rules but they let their guard down as soon as the government re-opened retail shops.”
“The Health Ministry and the Superintendent of Public Health are doing their utmost but then the Prime Minister sends out a conflicting message. We’re an undisciplined people and this is the result of such conflicting messages from the authorities.”
Meanwhile, the Paradise Exiles Bar in Sliema said it called the police last night after a large group of youths gathered at the beach in breach of social distancing rules which forbid public gatherings of more than four people.
“Following police intervention, the young people left, however returned in a much bigger number some time later,” the bar said. “After reporting again, district police together with the RIU intervened and the crowd was dispersed and left the area.”
“Paradise Exiles is open only for takeaway food and drinks and encourages all beach goers to respect social distancing rules and the guidelines issued by the Superintendence for Public Health.”
